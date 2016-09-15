UFO sighting in Sheffield with O2 date

British rockers UFO are playing live at the O2 Academy in Sheffield next month.

The tour is in support of their new album, A Conspiracy of Stars – the first album they have completely recorded in their own country in a career that has spanned almost 50 years.

The band were originally formed in London in 1969 and became known songs like for Prince Kajuku, Follow You Home and C’mon Everybody.

Their global breakthroug came when German guitarist Michael Schenker joined in 1973.

UFO went on to make classic albums like Phenomenon, Force It, No Heavy Pettin’ Lights Out and Obsession, and have hits like Doctor Doctor, Shoot, Shoot, Rock Bottom, Too Hot To Handle, Lights Out and Only You Can Rock Me.

Their Sheffield date is on October 30 and advance tickets are £22.50 on 0844 477 2000 or www.academymusicgroup.com/o2academysheffield