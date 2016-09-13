Tuck into a feast of food and drink at Clumber Park

This weekend sees the Festival of Food and Drink return to Clumber Park in Worksop with another delicious menu of celebrity chefs, practical demonstrations, culinary workshops and the UK’s best food and drink producers.

The cookery theatre will feature demonstrations by BBC Celebrity Masterchef winner Lisa Faulkner and well-known local chef Dhruv Baker, Great British Bake Off winner John Whaite, experienced chef Rosemary Shrager and Indian chef Anjula Devi.

The guests will also be signing their latest books in the food and drink marquee.

As well as the cookery theatre, there are also interactive cookery classes by the School of Artisan Food at Welbeck, covering everything from barbecuing to butchery for adults, to pizza, bread and ice cream making for the children.

Visitors can also enjoy a selection of craft beers, new wines and cocktails, a pop-up restaurant with live music, afternoon tea in the Yorkshire Sweet Café or some retail therapy in the Beautiful Things gift and home wares marquee.

The festival takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, September 18 and tickets from £6 in advance (VIP tickets £15, children under six free) are available at www.festivaloffoodanddrink.co.uk