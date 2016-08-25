Travel to Egypt at Clowne blues night

The Clowne Rock & Blues Club welcomes Egypt to its stage this weekend.

It’s another welcome return for these perennial favourites at Clowne.

Egypt are a three piece heavy rock and blues outfit that have been on the circuit since 1987.

All three are former members of legendary progressive blues outfit The Groundhogs and featured on several albums.

They have also been touring throughout the UK and Europe over many years.

The gig is on Sunday, August 28 at the Community Centre at 9pm, entry is £5.

Club details are at www.clownebluesclub.co.uk