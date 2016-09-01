Tickhill Music Society ready to celebrate 40th anniversary

Tickhill Music Society is preparing for its 40th anniversary season, when it will welcome back some old friends.

Following a performance by the Coull Quartet in 1977, five local residents decided to establish a music society which would present regular concerts featuring talented young musicians.

Some of those who appeared have gone on to achieve world fame, while quartets such as the Brodsky, the Fitzwilliam and the Lindsay, all of whom have since achieved international recognition, have also performed for the Society.

For the group’s 40th anniversary, the Coull will return to play again.

Jazz, folk and world music also feature regularly in the society’s programme of concerts.

Prior to their evening concert, the musicians also play for pupils at St Mary’s School and other schoolchildren in the area.

Further information is at www.tickhillmusicsociety.org or their Facebook page.