Stellar autumn line-up for Nottingham Theatre Royal

Laughter will top the bill this autumn at the Nottingham Theatre Royal and Royal Concert Hall with a rib-tickling season featuring some of the nation’s best-loved comedians.

Ross Noble, Jimmy Carr, Adam Hills, Sean Lock, Catherine Tate and Reeves & Mortimer are all due to visit the venue in this coming season.

Music will also play a starring role throughout the autumn, too, with a range of pop, classical and variety concerts on offer.

The live programme includes performances by ABC, Ronan Keating, David Essex, Van Morrison, Rebecca Ferguson, Deacon Blue, Jools Holland and Daniel O’Donnell.

Musical theatre star Michael Ball and opera star Alfie Boe also join forces for brand new live show visiting for three nights in the autumn.

Other bands returning to the venue include The Hollies, The Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, The Australian Pink Floyd, Vampires Rock and the Sensational 60s Experience, which features legendary 60s performers Alan Mosca, Chris Farlowe, Herman’s Hermits, The Merseybeats, The Swinging Blue Jeans and more.

Musical theatre fans will have plenty of choice with Tommy Steele in The Glenn Miller Story, Jason Donovan as record producer Sam Phillips in Million Dollar Quartet, The Voice’s Lucy Byrne in The Sound of Music, Gary Lucy in The Full Monty and Kevin Kennedy in The Committments.

Nottingham Operatic Society will also Mel Brooks’ madcap musical The Producers.

The Nottingham Classics season 2016-17 will feature the Brussels Philharmonic Orchestra, the Hallé Orchestra, The City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra, Sinfonia Viva, Miloš Karadaglić with Royal Northern Sinfonia and Opera North.

And that’s not mentioning Ken Dodd, The Grumbleweeds, The Magic of Motown, TV adventurer Steve Backshall, Professor Brian Cox, George’s Marvellous Medicine, Fawlty Towers, the RAF and the Chinese State Circus.

For more information or to book tickets, visit www.trch.co.uk or call box office on 0115 9895555.