Songs of Karen Carpenter in aid of DART

Worksop singer Anne Fotheringham will be performing a special night of music by Karen Carpenter at Middleton Hall in Dinnington in aid of local charity DART.

Tickets are £7.50 (at the time of purchase request your favourite Carpenters song) from Linda on 07759 281654 or Anne on 07814 063460.