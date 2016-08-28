Saxophone star Dave is live at the library

Jazz star Dave O'Higgins is performing at Worksop library next month

Live jazz returns to Worksop library this month as Dave O’Higgins, regarded as one of the best saxophone players in the country, joins Nottingham’s own Andrew Wood Trio.

Dave is a former winner at the UK Jazz Awards and will play classic and original pieces.

The event takes place on September 13 at 7.30pm and tickets are £10 and £8 on 01909 535353.

