Roy Bailey and friends to play for HARC at Sheffield

Musician and performer Roy Bailey is presenting a special concert in aid of HARC (Homeless & Rootless at Christmas) at Sheffield Cathedral this weekend.

Joining Roy will be singer-songwriter Marc Block, poet Les Barker, Irish band Whiskey in the Jar and the Carfield Community Choir and some of Roy’s musical family and friends.

The concert will help HARC raise funds to provide meals and services to hundreds of homeless and lonely people over Christmas.

The concert is on Saturday, September 3 at 7.30pm and tickets are £12 from the cathedral or online at www.wegottickets.co.uk