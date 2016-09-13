Retford beer festival set for comeback with a German twist

Plans are well underway for the third Retford Beer Festival, returning to the town hall next month with a line up of 50 fantastic real ales and more.

After a year off in 2015, father and son team Jim and Vince Mee are back behind the bar for what promises to be another hugely popular event, October 7-9.

Sponsored by Laneham’s Springhead Brewery, the menu will offer the best in North Notts ales and other British brews, plus cider and wine selections.

But this year’s festival will have an added German touch.

Jim said: “Given that it’s October, we felt it only right to get the steins out and mark the traditional October timing of German beer festivals.

“There will be a special Bavarian-themed Oktoberfest bar with some cracking German beers on draught, so bring your lederhosen if you want to ‘gehen sie Deutches’.”

Sessions run 12noon to 11pm on the Friday and Saturday—over-18s only after 6pm—and to 5pm on Sunday.

Festival-goers can expect live entertainment from local bands as well as soft drinks, food and bar snacks and takeaway-beer service.

Any bands wishing to play at the event or volunteer staff can contact the organisers via www.retfordbeerfestival.com.