REO Speedwagon to support Status Quo in Nottingham

American rock legends REO Speedwagon are touring the UK later this year, supporting fellow rock royalty Status Quo on their Last Night of the Electrics Tour.

REO Speedwagon have sold 40 million albums around the globe, with the group’s landmark album, Hi Infidelity, now approaching 10-times platinum status in the USA.

After a career spanning almost five decades, the band are still electrifying audiences worldwide with hits like Keep On Loving You and Can’t Fight This Feeling, Take It on the Run, Time For Me to Fly, Roll With the Changes, Ridin’ The Storm, and more.

The band will be supporting Status Quo on all their UK dates, including at Nottingham’s Motorpoint Arena on December 8

Kevin Cronin, REO Speedwagon’s lead singer said: “I remember hearing Pictures of Matchstick Men on underground radio and being totally blown away.

“All our early influences were British rock groups, so we are psyched to be going on tour with Status Quo.

“I have a feeling both our bands and our fans will find we all have a lot in common and that this tour will be big fun for everyone.”

Tickets are available now at www.aeglive.co.uk or www.motorpointarenanottingham.com