Party on for a night of Abba favourites

Calling all dancing queens and super troopers, get ready for a night of Abba in Gainsborough this weekend.

Award winning Abba tribute band Revival are coming to Trinity Arts Centre on Saturday, September 3.

Revival have recently been voted as the UK’s official number one Abba tribute act by the Agent’s Association of Great Britain.

Shooting to fame after winning the 1974 Eurovision Song Contenst, Abba were among the biggest stars of the 1970’s disco era with hits like Waterloo, The Winner Takes It All and Dancing Queen.

Revival takes their audience on a musical journey back to those heady pop-tastic disco days when Abba ruled the dance floor.

Their Gainsborough show starts at 7.30pm and tickets are £15 on 01427 676655 or http://bit.ly/1coU3TT