Nottingham Symphony Orchestra members return to concert action on Friday, October 14.

The Classical Bites concert gets under way at Nottingham’s Albert Hall at 6.30pm.

Lasting no more than an hour, the concert also offers the option of food at the end of the performance if you wish to stay on.

The concert features three Russian works, all by Tchaikovsky.

They are his Romeo and Juliet Fantasy Overture, Variations On A Rococo Theme - featuring cello soloist Daniel Harrison - and the spectacular 1812 Overture to close the concert in memorable style.

For more details, see www.nottinghamsymphony.org.uk

Have you got something to share on the story? Were you there? What do you think? - Send your pictures, videos or story and we'll publish the best × Continue the story Tchaikovsky treats as NSO performs Classical Bites concert Loading ... Add up to 3 photos or 1 videos to the story There's been a problem uploading your files. Please try again. By uploading your file you agree to our Terms and Conditions × Continue the story Sign in to contribute sign in shape the news in your area...