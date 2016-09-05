Players celebrate the work of Victoria Wood and Alan Bennett

Northern wit will be

celebrated in a theatre company’s next show.

Creations by Victoria Wood and Alan Bennett will be performed in Eckington under the banner The Northern Powerhouse of Humour.

Embers Theatre Company will stage the one-act play Talent, which was first performed at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield. Victoria Wood’s play focuses on a woman who fancies her chance at a talent show and brings along her friend for moral support.

The second part of the show features a selection of Talking Heads by Alan Bennett. A Chip in the Sugar is about a mother and son’s relationship; Her Big Chance focuses on an aspiring actress who is offered a role in a film and Waiting for the Telegram is about a woman who recalls her past while trying to remember her present.

The Northern Powerhouse of Humour is at The Little School, Eckington, on September 16 and 17 at 7.15pm. Tickets £8. Contact 07889 320933 or visit www.emberstheatre.com