Autistic pianist plays it again for charity

Dronfield pianist Robert Wolstenholme will be raising money for the National Autistic Society at Crystal Peaks shopping centre this weekend..

Robert, who is autistic, is a regular guest at the shopping mall, where his piano recitals are a popular attraction.

He has raised more than £700 for the National Autistic Society with his most recent live performance at Crystal Peaks, as he played more than 50 pieces of music and sold copies of his new CD, Emotions.

Robert aims to raise more than £1,000 for the charity when he plays at Crystal Peaks on Sunday, September 18.