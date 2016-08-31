Oscar hitting the road with Girli this autumn

Ahead of his forthcoming UK tour, Oscar has announced the release of a new version of previous single, Breaking My Phone.

The new version will feature guest vocals from long-time friend Girli, who will also be the support act for Oscar on tour.

The tour includes dates at Nottingham’s Bodega on September 22 and The Harley in Sheffield on September 28.

The tour comes on the back of Oscar gaining much critical acclaim for his debut album, Cut and Paste.

Tickets for his Nottingham gig are available at www.bodeganottingham.com.

Tickets for his Sheffield gig are available at www.theharley.co.uk