Nizlopi will play final ever gig at Whitwell

Nizlopi have announced that their headline appearance at this month’s Whitwell Festival of Music will be their last ever gig.

As a result, the gig is now a watershed one for Nizlopi and music fans alike as the popular folk-pop duo bid farewell.

The reason Nizlopi are finishing is because band member Luke Concannon is emigrating to America.

Best known for their 2005 chart-topper JCB Song, Nizlopi are just one part of an eclectic line-up for the festival, which runs from September 9 to 11.

Joining Nizlopi as headliners are punk stalwarts Sham 69 who have been live favourites for 40 years thanks to hits like Hersham Boys, If The Kids Are United and Hurry Up Harry.

Sham 69 headline the main stage on the opening night of the festival on September 9, joined by Parsons Lot, Ben Miles and Back to Verona

Nizlopi will headline the main stage Saturday, September 10 where they will be joined on the bill by Jungle Lion, Leatherat, Leathernecks, Barsteward Sons of Val Doonican, Nobodys Heroes, Undercover and Bell Hagg Orkestar.

Meanwhile, over the second stage on the Saturday, fans can see Funke and the Two Tone Baby, Taxi for Bob, Benjamin Bassford, Steve Roberts and the Visitors, Schrodingers Strings, Martin Black, Porch Lizards, Morris and Watson and Sophie Sparham

The festival ends on Sunday, September 11 with live performances from Black Thorn, Brian Stone, Tom McCatrney Band, Northern Monkey and Star Botherers.

Now into it’s eighth year. the festival is continuing to go from strength to strength and grow each year.

The festival is once again a not-for-profit event with all the money raised going to local charities.

As well as the live music, there will be a spoken word stage, workshops, children’s entertainment, food and gift stalls.

Adult prices are £24 for the full weekend, or £12 for Saturday only, with reduced prices for under-17s

Tickets are available now online at the festival website at www.whitwellfestivalofmusic.org.uk