Musicality Singers going from strength to strength

With its mix of world folk music and classic pop songs, The Musicality Singers’ summer concert in Worksop proved to be a big and enjoyable success.

Indeed, Greg Watson, the choir’s musical director, said they had produced their best performance yet from some of the hardest arrangements he’d ever set them.

He added that the performances of David Bowie’s Space Oddity and Leonard Cohen’s Hallelujah were so accurately haunting, he had been moved to tears.

Entertainment was the order of the evening, whether it was the rousing All Around My Hat, Janis Joplin’s Mercedes Benz or classic Abba numbers.

The choir’s youngest member, Elisha Woods, particularly caught the eye and ear with her solo during Freddie Mercury’s Somebody to Love.

As we’ve come to expect from The Musicality Singers, the evening proved to be an entertaining and enjoyable mix of singing and fun, and the choir are clearly going from strength to strength.