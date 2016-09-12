Julian Clef back to play at The Crossing

International piano star Julian Clef returns to Worksop for a concert at The Crossing this weekend.

The audience will witness the continued growth of Julian as a young professional concert pianist who has now been granted permanent UK residence following years of training at Chethams Music School, the Royal Northern College of Music and the Guildhall School of Music and Drama.

Julian Clef’s story is an extraordinary one.

He was spotted in India in 1990 by a British woman, who realised he had exceptional talent.

He received no formal piano training until 2006 when he was accepted by Chetham’s School of Music in Manchester.

Aged 14, Julian came to England to perform in the Rotary Young Musicians Concert in Derby.

He took part in the Mansfield Music Festival the same year and won the trophy for the piano open class.

He has since gone on to perform at many venues around the UK, as well as prestigious venues across Europe, India and the rest of the world.

During a series of concerts in Berlin, Frankfurt, New York, Weimar, Brussels and Düsseldorf, Julian was described by the legendary concert pianist Sir Andras Schiff as ‘one of the next wave of brilliant players from all over the world who as accomplished pianists represent a new generation of great musicians’.

His programme his latest appearance in Worksop, playing The Crossing’s Bechstein concert grand piano, includes works by Brahms, Chopin, Gershwin, Kapustin, Rachmaninov, Scriabin and Schumann.

The performance takes place on Saturday, September 17 at 7.30pm (doors open 6.45pm).

Tickets are £8 (under-16s free when accompanied by a paying adult).

Tickets are available now from The Crossing Welcome Desk, on 01909 475421 or by emailing info@musicatthecrossing.co.uk