Julian Clary is joyfully mincing into Nottingham on new UK tour

Following overwhelming demand for the sold-out spring run of his new tour The Joy of Mincing, Julian Clary has added a string of 20 autumn dates across the UK in October and November.

And he will be at Nottingham Playhouse on October 22.

The Joy of Mincing is the national trinket, author, TV and radio star’s celebration of 30 years as a camp comedian.

On stage Julian will proudly wear his well-deserved MBE (Mincer of the British Empire).

And because Julian gives and gives he will be handing out honours to a lucky few in the audience too.

This is Julian at his filthy best, live and unplugged.

Julian said: “How delightful to be mincing around more of the UK, it’s marvellous to be getting stuck into some smut and innuendo once again.”

Tickets for his Nottingham show are available now on 0115 9419419 or www.nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk