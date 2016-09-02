Jazz man Corrie Dick has live date in Sheffield

Jazz drumming star Corrie Dick is touring the UK this autumn.

And he will be playing at The Lescar in Sheffield on September 14.

Hailing from Glasgow, Corrie Dick is a musician recognised for his fluency, gritty sound and reckless abandon on the drum kit.

In recent years he has caused a stir in the UK and European jazz scene with his prolific and diverse activity, receiving praise and attention from fellow musicians, press, venues and fans alike.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming new album, Impossible Things, which is out on November 20.

Tickets for his Sheffield gig are available now at www.thelescarhuntersbar.co.uk