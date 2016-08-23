High passion in Lady Chatterley’s Lover at the Crucible

Lady Chatterley’s Lover is being presented at the Crucible Theatre in Sheffield next month.

DH Lawrence’s classic novel has been adapted for a brand new show by Sheffield Theatres and English Touring Theatre.

Sensual and thrilling, Lady Chatterley’s Lover was banned in the UK until 1960.

Passion, class, love and sexual freedom are at the heart of this new adaptation of a tender story about three people, reeling from the aftermath of the Great War, struggling to survive in a world which has been blown apart.

Directed by Phillip Breen, the productions stars Hedydd Dylan as Lady Chatterley and Jonah Russell as Mellors.

It is at the Crucible from September 21 to October 15.

Tickets priced £17 (concessions available) are available now from the box office on 0114 2496000 or www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk