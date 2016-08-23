Headline Nottingham date for French rockers BlackRain

BlackRain are playing a headline show at Nottingham’s Salutation Inn next week.

During 10 long years spent in learning the ways of rock & roll, the band have met many people who have become instrumental in their career.

There are bands like Europe, Papa Roach, Alice Cooper, The Scorpions, Steel Panther and Crash Diet, all of whom they played with.

The makers of French TV show New Talent introduced them to millions of potential new fans and American producer Jack Douglas helped them make their two albums It Begins and Released.

Their Salutation Inn gig is on Tuesday, August 28, tickets are at http://bit.ly/2b10Ar1.