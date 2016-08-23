Hands Off Gretel on tour to plug album

Alt rock/grunge band Hands Off Gretel are heading out on tour to plug their upcoming album.

They play at Sheffield venues Corporation on September 3 and Mulberry Tavern on November 11 in support of album, Burn the Beauty Queen, due out on September 16. A new single Teethin’ will be out on September 9.

Fronted by Lauren Tate, the group have garnered praise from the great and the good. Shirley Manson of Garbage described Lauren as “a superstar” while Kate Nash said of the band: “my new favourite everything.”

Hands Off Gretel have played Camden Rocks and Isle of Wight festivals.