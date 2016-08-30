Get the blues with the Steve Fulsham Band in Clowne

September at the Clowne Rock & Blues Club stars with a set from the Steve Fulsham Band this weekend.

The Steve Fulsham Band are a three-piece blues-rock outfit from Hull who play a wide range of blues styles.

They play a mixture of their own material and popular covers and are influenced by the likes of Led Zeppelin, Free, Bad Company, The Rolling Stones, Peter Green, Rory Gallagher, Buddy Guy, Gary Moore, Robin Trower, Jimi Hendrix, ZZ Top to name a few.

The session is at Clowne Community Centre on Sunday, September 4, starting at 9pm.