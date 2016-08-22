Evil Scarecrow are bringing metal madness to Rock City

Evil Scarecrow are hitting the road next year with their Rock You Like A Hurricanado tour.

And their unique brand of metal and madness is at Rock City in Nottingham on January 28.

Frontman Dr Hell said: “We’ll be bringing our biggest, silliest show yet along with some brand new, probably never heard before, music ‘genius’.

“I expect the entire tour to sell out immediately now that we are super-famous massive rock stars, so I’ll be personally selling extra tickets on eBay like a dirty tout.

“Dust off your robot cardboard boxes and get ready to spin on the spot.”

Tickets are available at www.rock-city.co.uk