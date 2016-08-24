Cricket stars Graeme Swann and Henry Blofeld are spinning it out on tour

Former Nottinghamshire and England cricketer Graeme Swann and commenting legend Henry Blofeld are coming to the Palace Theatre in Mansfield for Graeme Swann’s Great British Spin Off.

Graeme Swann is one of England’s greatest spin bowlers, claiming more than 400 international wickets in test, one-day and Twenty20 internationals.

Meanwhile, ‘Blowers’ has been a Test Match Special fixture for more than 40 years and is as famous for chatting about passing seagulls, buses and cakes as he is for describing the action on the field.

Expect the sprinkler, expect red trousers, and expect to be laughing, but keep your wits about you as you might be called upon to join the gents on stage.

It promises to be a show full of surprises, anecdotes, impressions and more.

The show is on October 9 at 7.30pm and tickets are on 01623 633133 or http://bit.ly/2br0KNO