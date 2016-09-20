Courtneeners to play Rock City on new UK tour

Courteeners have announced details of the biggest UK tour date.

The band will release their fifth studio album, Mapping The Rendezvous, and new single, No-One Will Ever Replace Us, both on October 21.

And their tour will include a date at Rock City in Nottingham on November 22.

The new single and album come on the back of the recently-released track The 17th, which is available to listen to at: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ipb4tjQvk1Q

Support on the tour comes from Clean Cut Kid.

Tickets for their Nottingham show are available now at www.rock-city.co.uk.

Follow the band on Twitter at @thecourteeners