Chuckle Brothers and Chico head pantomime cast

The Chuckle Brothers, Chico and Tony Maudsley all came to Nottingham’s Theatre Royal to officially launch this year’s Christmas pantomime, Jack and the Beanstalk.

The Chuckle Brothers, who will play Jack’s brothers, Paul and Barry Trot, are known to generations of children for their popular prime-time children’s television show Chucklevision and their catchphrase ‘to me, to you’.

Benidorm star Tony Maudsley, will make his debut as a panto dame in Nottingham this Christmas, taking a break from the Benidorm hairdressing salon.

Joining the cast in the title role of Jack Trot is The X Factor’s Chico, who became a household name as a finalist on the show’s second series.

Since knocking Madonna off the top of the UK chart with his hit Chico Time he has appeared on numerous television shows and in several pantomimes, winning rave reviews for his performances.

Jack and the Beanstalk will also feature a sensational 3D journey which will see the audience accompany Jack deep into the Giant’s castle in cloudland.

The pantomime is being staged by Qdos Entertainment, one of the world’s largest pantomime producers.

Jonathan Kiley, executive producer, said: “We’re absolutely thrilled to have such a talented comedy line-up leading the cast in Nottingham’s biggest pantomime, guaranteeing a real pantomime treat for young and old alike.

“This year’s show is already shaping up to be our biggest yet.”

Jack and the Beanstalk will run at the Theatre Royal from December 10 to January 15.

Tickets are priced from £17 to £34.50 and are available from www.trch.co.uk or by calling 0115 989 5555.

There will be relaxed performances of the show on January 5 at 1.30pm and 7.15pm, for those who would benefit from a less formal, more supportive atmosphere in order to reduce anxiety levels.

It is still the same show but with some small changes to the sound levels, lighting and no pyrotechnics or strobe lighting is used.

Call Caroline Pope on 0115 9895627 for further details and to book.