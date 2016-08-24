Charity talent contest seeks entries

Organisers of a talent contest which raises money for charity are seeking entries.

Eckington’s Got Talent which will run on October 8 at the town’s Civic Centre, will aid Cardiac Risk in the Young and other charities.

Prizes for the winners will include cash, song track recording and trophies. The categories for entrants are ages 10 and under, 11 to 16 years and adults 17 years upwards. Entry costs are £5 per individual or £10 per group.

Admission for audience are £4 pre-booked adult, £3 concessions, £12 family ticket. On the night prices are £5 (adult), £4 (concessions).

To enter or for tickets, email: gparker018@yahoo.co.uk or call 07725 557197