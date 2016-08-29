Chance for new and unsigned talent to play at the Outlines Festival

The Outlines Festival will return to Sheffield City Centre in March next year with regional and breaking talent featuring heavily on the bill.

Emerging artists from across the area are being encouraged to apply to play at the event, with a number of slots available.

The full list of applicants will be processed by a range of music industry experts, and successful artists will be invited to join the event alongside a host of household names, with headliners to be announced shortly.

Kate Hewett, festival programmer, Kate Hewett, said: “New and unsigned artists are crucial to keeping a festival vibrant and exciting.

“Last year, we were able to introduce a whole host of impressive emerging talent to festival-goers, and we’re looking forward to doing the same for our second year.

Applications are open now via the festival’s website at outlinesfestival.com