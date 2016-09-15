Celebrate a night of rock & roll legends in Worksop

There’s a real blast from the past for music fans at the Stanley Street Sports and Social Club next week.

The popular venue plays host to a rock night event called Rock Legends, presented by Heaven Can Wait Productions, and featuring a double bill of tributes, performed by True Vintage.

It takes place on Thursday, September 22 and promises ‘two legends, one night, two tributes’.

The artists whose music will be showcased are the late, great Billy Fury, and, in the year in which we mark the 80th anniversary of his birth, the legendary Buddy Holly.

There will be hits galore, performed in faithful renditions by this tribute to the rock and roll legends.

As well as the tribute act, there will also be a 50s/60s party night, bingo and Open The Box (£1,000-plus is up for grabs).

Doors open at 7pm and tickets priced £5 are available from the club bar or by calling 01909 473863.