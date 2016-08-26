Bullet For My Valentine announce new Sheffield show for UK tour

Bullet For My Valentine have added a Sheffield date to their upcoming UK tour.

The welsh rock andmetal outfit will now play at the O2 Academy in Sheffield on November 28.

The gig will see the band play their classic album 2005 The Poison in full as well as other fans favourites.

Since the release of The Poison (now certified gold), Bullet For My Valentine have established themselves as one of the biggest bands on the planet.

Their next two albums, Scream Aim Fire (2008) and Fever (2010) both made number five on the UK album charts and their last album. Venom (2015) was their most successful yet, making number three.

Over the course of their career they have sold 10 million albums and toured the globe countless times, gaining more fans at every turn.

In the UK their last tour saw them hit sell out arenas, including the 10,000 capacity Wembley Arena.

Last summer, they went on a headline tour of South America, as well as playing a series of major live dates alongside Slipknot and Lamb of God.

The have been named as Best British Band three times at the Kerrang! Awards and twice named Best British Band at the Metal Hammer Awards.

They have also achieved number ones on various rock charts, played numerous big arena tours and played key slots at the biggest festivals around the world.

Recently signed to Search and Destroy/Spinefarm Records the band have announced they will soon start work on a new album

Tickets for their Sheffield show are £30 and available now from www.livenation.co.uk