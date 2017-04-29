Yorkshire breeze past Notts in Royal London Cup

Brendan Taylor says he is gutted after Notts were thrashed by Yorkshire by seven wickets in the Royal London One-Day Cup.

Billed as ‘The Battle of the Root brothers’, with Billy of Notts up against his elder sibling Joe for the first time in county cricket, the honours certainly went the way of the England Test captain.

Joe Root finished with an unbeaten 75 to his name, helping his side to an emphatic seven-wicket victory with 17.2 overs to spare.

Taylor said: “We’re gutted with today’s performance. To score 180-odd at Trent Bridge, we just don’t see those sorts of scores here.

“It was a good wicket and it did slow up at times but they were very skilled and made it hard for us to score. We lost wickets at crucial times and it made it very hard to get any rhythm or momentum.”

Set to score 186 for victory, the Vikings romped to the finishing line with Joe Root hitting the winning runs as he lifted his brother’s off spin for a mighty six to win the match.

Adam Lyth made 35 and Jonny Bairstow scored 19 at the start of the chase but a stand of 127 between Root and Peter Hanscomb, who made 46, nullified any hopes of an Outlaws’ fightback.

Earlier, Notts had been bowled out for just 185 in 40.5 overs, having been asked to bat first.

Brendan Taylor top-scored for the home side, making 60 from 59 deliveries, with an array of improvised and unorthodox shots. Riki Wessels scored 41 and Michael Lumb made 35 but there was little else of note against a Yorkshire attack that shared the wickets around.

Tim Bresnan claimed the best figures, with three for 22 but all six bowlers took wickets and there was also a run out on the card, with James Pattinson setting off for a non-existent run after hitting the ball straight to Azeem Rafiq at extra cover.

Notts had managed to negotiate the first 10 overs without straying into too much trouble but then both Alex Hales and Lumb fell in quick succession.

Hales hit Rafiq’s first delivery straight back at him for a low caught and bowled and Lumb looked on aghast, as he pulled Matthew Fisher to midwicket. The left-hander had looked in ominous touch, despite having frequent visits from the physio after being struck on the hand by Bresnan.

Samit Patel pulled Adil Rashid to mid on for 14 but the early damage was partially corrected as Taylor and Wessels added 65 for the fourth wicket.

A loose delivery from David Willey ended their partnership as Wessels pulled a leg side delivery straight into the hands of deep backward square leg.

From 150 for four Notts’ plight worsened as they slid towards a crisis at 158 for seven, within the space of three overs.

Billy Root received a great ovation from both sets of supporters but only made six before edging Bresnan behind, Chris Read fell without scoring to Liam Plunkett and Pattinson was run out.

Taylor had reached his 50 from 44 balls but only added 10 more before also becoming one of Bresnan’s victims and Broad made a plucky 17 before being last out.

The Outlaws’ effort was summed up by two details that appeared on the impressive screens as they trooped off for the interval. They hadn’t been helped by a single extra, in an impressively-disciplined performance from the Yorkshire bowlers and the innings had closed exactly one hour earlier than the scheduled cut off time.

With 18 full internationals on show, the contest had been eagerly anticipated but turned out to be as one-sided as the margin of victory would suggest.

Whilst Yorkshire can celebrate the start of their white ball campaign with a victory, Notts have now lost both of their opening fixtures and have a lot of ground to make up in order to qualify for the knock-out phase.