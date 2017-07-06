WIN! T20 tickets to Notts Outlaws v Worcestershire Rapids at Trent Bridge

Cricket lovers are being urged to get to Trent Bridge this summer to soak up the Notts Outlaws’ NatWest T20Blast fixtures, with free tickets up for grabs!

Fresh from their Royal London One-Day Cup success, Outlaws go into the game’s second form of white ball cricket full of confidence and full of hope for another trophy.

Head coach Peter Moores believes his star-studded Notts line-up - which includes several internationals - will look to entertain the masses by the banks of the River Trent this summer.

He said: “We play an exciting brand of cricket, of that there is no doubt.

“Anyone who has watched the 50 overs and the T20 from last year we’ve got a lot of strikers of a cricket ball, so if you like to see the ball go over the boundary for six it’s a good team to watch.

“I think we’ve made a few changes this year which have helped. Our fielding has become more dynamic and bowling wise we’ve got some skillful bowlers.”

