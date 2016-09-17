Report: Liversedge 3-2 Worksop Town

A 94th minute winner consigned Worksop Town to their second 3-2 defeat on the road in the space of a few days as Liversedge took the points on Saturday.

Cody Cromack struck deep into stoppage time to stun the Tigers who looked like they had secured a point when Henry Sibenge hit an 89th minute equaliser.

But the ultimate result was another loss for Worksop whose topsy-turvy season continues.

Tigers were ahead just seven minutes in when new signing Charlie Dawes marked his debut with a goal as he struck a fine 25-yarder into the top corner of the net.

Jordan Hodder went close from distance but the visitors had a single goal lead at the break.

The scores were levelled on 50 minutes when Tom Brook headed home unmarked at the back post and Liversedge then went in front when Harrison Blake found the net on 70 minutes.

Sub Sibenge’s free-kick seemed to have secured a point on 89, but after Mitch Husbands hit the crossbar for Tigers, the home side broke up the other end and Cromack’s 30-yarder was deflected home.

Tigers are in action again on Tuesday night when they travel to Harrogate Railway Athletic in the league.