Papplewick crush Clipstone in big Bassetlaw League title clash

The big clash between title-chasing duo Clipstone Welfare and Papplewick and Linby turned into a one-sided romp in The Championship of the Bassetlaw League.

Clipstone started the match at Seventh Avenue only seven points behind Papplewick, but finished it 26 in arrears after a comprehensive seven-wicket victory by the away side, who shot out the hosts for 135 to go top of the table.

Invited to bat first, Clipstone made a positive start as Henro Pike swatted five boundaries in a swifth 27 and put on 41 for the first wicket with Jason Gorman. But then Jim Rhodes (2-37 in 12 overs) removed not only Pike but also Louis Sprigg for a duck, and the match was turned on its head by the introduction into the visitors’ attack of up-and-coming young spinner Charlie Blatherwick.

The rest of the Clipstone batsmen couldn’t handle Blatherwick, who took 5-36 from 11.4 overs and whose victims included the dangerous Gorman, caught for 58 (three sixes and five fours).

Once Gorman had gone on 117, the home side capitulated, with George Blatherwick supporting his namesake admirably, claiming 2-19 from seven overs, including the scalp of Keiron Evans (25, three fours), who proved to be Clipstone’s last line of defence.

Papplewick’s reply was overseen by opener Alex Lloyd, who hit 73, including four sixes and five fours. Lloyd did lose his first two partners, Shaun Levy for 13 and James Taylor for six, both of whom were removed by Mohamed Althaf Anwardeen (2-28 in 12 overs). But a third-wicket stand of 64 with Harry Ratcliffe (21no) eased the visitors towards their target.