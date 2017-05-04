Notts Premier League preview: Farnsfield look to get season up and running

Round three of the Nottinghamshire Premier League finds the two promoted sides facing off at The Strand where Attenborough host Farnsfield.

The home side have had much the better start having won one and lost one picking up 25pts in the process. Steve Allcoat’s 115 against the Millers proved to be in vain, but just two more runs will take his league tally to 4,500.

Farnsfield’s start by contrast has been two defeats as they were comfortably beaten by Plumtree last time out.

Although Callum McKenzie and Mat Roberts passed 1,000 and 500 NPL runs respectively in that game, they have still yet to gain a batting bonus point and have just four bowling points on the board thus far.

Farnsfield were the victors by three wickets the last time they met in the NPL in 2015.

Caythorpe have also lost their first two games and life will not get any easier for them as Cuckney arrive with a 100% record.

James Oldham top scored again in the defeat at Hucknall and just five runs will take him to 2,000 in the league. The home side will no doubt be looking for more from their middle-order as they have twice squandered good positions; runs from Peter Vladev would not go amiss and 27 of them would mean 500 in the NPL.

The visitors have started their title defence solidly, with Will Butler’s unbeaten 64 seeing them to victory over Notts Academy last week – it also took him to with 22 of 4,500 NPL runs. James Hawley needs just one wicket against his former club to reach 150 in the NPL.

Caythorpe won this fixture by one-wicket in a low scoring thriller last season.

Hucknall, buoyed by their victory over Caythorpe, welcome Kimberley Institute to the New Gatehouse Ground for a local derby of sorts.

After winning from 96-7 the home side will be looking for more from their top-order as they cannot rely on recored 8th wicket stands every week. Robin Maxwell will be looking to do well against his old club and 46 runs will take him to 1,000 in the NPL.

Kimberley, after a winning draw against Welbeck, will be looking to go one better this week. They too will need to rectify their batting issues; the top order has failed both times out. Old timer Jon Terry could help in that regard as 60 runs would take him to 5,000.

Rain interfered in this game last season with Kimberley pushing for victory when it came.

At Lady Bay Notts Academy host Mansfield Hosiery Mills.

The Academy youngsters will be looking to bounce back from their defeat against Cuckney and will be hoping that wicket-keeper Tom Keast continues his good form with the bat after consecutive half-centuries.

The visitors travel with their own 100% record to maintain after their win over Attenborough in a run-fest.

George Hadfield’s maiden NPL century helped in that regard, but their bowlers saved the day at the death; Elliot Bowles needs just three wickets to pass 50 in the league and Matt New can go to 200 with a five-wicket haul.

The Academy won this game by four wickets last season.

Not far down the road Radcliffe-on-Trent take on Welbeck.

The home side did not have the best of days against the Cavaliers last time out and will be hoping their batters can find the form that took them to 318 on the opening day rather than 112. Opener Dan Mason can pass 500 runs on home turf with nine and skipper Dave Lucas can make it 50 wickets at home with three victims.

Welbeck travel with an undefeated record of sorts after holding on for draws in their first two matches.

After taking his 350th NPL wicket last time out, captain Jonathan Ball can move to 2,500 runs with a score of 38. Five wickets for Nadeem Malik will take him to 50 in the league.

The home side had the better of a draw last season.

The final game is perhaps the most mouth-watering as West Indian Cavaliers host Plumtree.

The Cavs bounced back from their opening day defeat with a 160 run win over Radcliffe; Akhil Patel didn’t quite reach 1,500 runs at home and 4,500 league runs in that game, but 46 runs will take him to both. Hassan Azad also faces his old club for the first time.

The Plums are also unbeaten thus far, but will face a much sterner test than in their six wicket win over Farnsfield. Sam Storey needs 25 to reach 2,500 NPL runs and in the bowling department Bobby Gamble can make it 100 wickets with three strikes and Matt Milnes 150 with five wickets.

The rain prevented a ball being bowled in this fixture time around.