Young gun could break Sheffield Steelers' goal scoring record

The race is on for Kieran Brown to overtake his team-mate Liam Kirk as Sheffield Steelers youngest ever goalscorer.
Kirk became earned that accolade when he found the back of the net against Coventry Blaze on 29th October last year at just 16 years, 9 months and 26 days old.
Brown became the clubs all time youngest player when he dressed against Dundee Stars on the 19th October this year - so he has until 17th December this year to take Kirk’s record of becoming the Steelers youngest sniper.
Brown has come close a couple of times - and he will be looking for a goal tonight against Manchester Storm, after coach Paul Thompson decided against releasing him to farm team Blackburn Hawks.
Brown has energy, pace and awareness as well as an offensive instinct that has already seen him collect two 2 assists in the eight games he has dressed for the club this season.
