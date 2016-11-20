Search
Video: Sheffield Steelers deadpan goalie gives little away

If Ervins Mustukovs is frustrated at losing a credible chance of two shut outs at Sheffield Arena, he is doing a good job not showing it.

Sheffield Steelers team pic: 2016-17

Sheffield Steelers 2-4 Cardiff Devils

Cardiff smashed home four unanswered goals - after going two behind - to stun Steelers.

POIGNANT POPPIES -- Remembrance Sunday turned into a sombre occasion for racegoers at Cheltenham's Open meeting.

Sprinter Sacre and Simonsig add poignancy to racing’s Remembrance Sunday

Remembrance Sunday carried extra poignancy for the racing community and, in particular, for trainer Nicky Henderson at Cheltenham’s Open meeting.

Tom Relf

Sheffield Steeldogs teenager lines up against old club Bracknell Bees

When Steeldogs take to the ice against the Bracknell Bees on Saturday, there might be one Dog having some 'awkward' feelings.

Guillaume Desbiens: a win at all costs

‘Unacceptable’ defeats to Cardiff Devils must end on Friday says Sheffield Steeler

Steeler Guillaume Desbiens says two previous home defeats by championship rivals Cardiff Devils is intolerable - and the team must to address that on Friday.

Sheffield Steelers skipper wants to close the gap on his old club Cardiff Devils

Sheffield Steelers’ captain Jonathan Phillips hopes to reduce pace-setting rivals Cardiff Devils’ lead at the top of the Elite League to three points on Friday evening.

Nicola Hopewell celebrates her national title win

X Box fighter Hopewell wins first national title

X Box Academy couldn’t have got their fourth season off to a better start thanks to two newly crowned East Midlands Champions and a national title.

Steelers new signing Yared Hagos, battling with team-mate Markus Nilsson, during training. Picture: Marie Caley

Sheffield Steelers: Yared Hagos hunts his first title victory

Yared Hagos is a man on a mission in his first season as UK-based ice hockey player.

Alex Dampier

Sheffield Steelers, Nottingham Panthers, Murrayfield Racers and GB legend fighting illness

At the going down of the sun, some 8,137 fans and two sports teams at Sheffield Arena paid their Remembrance respects.

An England player's arm band tribute

Poppy day: Sheffield sports club shows what it thinks about “stupid” FIFA

Tony Smith, owner of the Sheffield Steelers ice hockey club, has poured scorn on football governing bodies for their stance on wearing poppies over to mark to mark Armistice weekend.

Elite League action

Sheffield Steelers 8-1 Nottingham Panthers (final score)

Sheffield Steelers overpowered a shockingly poor Nottingham Panthers side this evening.

Mathieu Roy - Sheffield Steelers' top scorer

Why Sheffield Steelers fans won’t want this player to feel grumpy tonight

With typical understatement, Steelers have started dubbing talisman Mathieu Roy the ‘King of Sheffield.’

FAST FREDDY -- jockey Freddy Tylicki steering home one of his many winners before his career was cruelly cut short by a life-changing accident at Kempton.

Vautour death and Tylicki injury are chilling reminders of racing’s danger

At this time of year, racing is usually in high spirits as it bounces into The Open at Cheltenham, the first major meeting of the Jumps season.

Levi Nelson in action for the Steelers against Panthers

Simmsey column: So Steelers lost a game - get over it!

Don’t panic Mr Mainwaring!

Jonathan Phillips in action against Nottingham

Dangerous animal on the prowl at Sheffield Arena!

Sheffield Steelers will face a wounded animal in Nottingham Panthers on Saturday.

Lee Westwood.

Disappointed Westwood works on new putting routine

As he works on a new putting routine, disappointed Worksop golf star Lee Westwood finished two under par and joint 52nd in last weekend’s Turkish Airlines Open at the Regnum Carya Golf and Spa Resort in Belek, Antalya.

Fitzgerald after a punch-up, against Coventry

Punishment fitted the ‘crime’ for Sheffield Steelers tough guy

Steelers’ coach Paul Thompson says he has no grievance over the two-match suspension to defenceman Zack Fitzgerald - an absence which saw Sheffield lose two valuable League points.

STELLAR YEAR -- for Worksop table tennis ace Sam Walker.

Table tennis ace Sam Walker in line for two top awards

Olympic table tennis ace Sam Walker, of Worksop, has been shortlisted for two more international awards to cap a memorable year.

Brad Day

Sheffield Steelers defeat was painful..and boring, says goalie

Back-up goalie Brad Day does not normally find it tedious to watch Sheffield Steelers’ games from the bench.

HEADING FOR WORKSOP -- four of the big names on the bill, from left, Sahib Mann, Darren Snow, Richard Thomas and David Zubrzycki

Blockbusting boxing show lined up for Worksop arena

Worksop is set to stage another blockbusting boxing show, with an International Challenge light-heavyweight belt up for grabs.

