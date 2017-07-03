Worksop flag brings luck for British Lions against All Blacks

Eagle-eyed TV viewers might have spotted a Worksop Rugby Club banner in the Westpac Stadium in Wellington while they were watching the British and Irish Lions’ famous victory over the All Blacks of New Zealand last Saturday morning.

Well, the Guardian can reveal that it belonged to Mark Walker, known to all his friends as ‘Scotty’, who is a key member of the Stubbing Lane club.

Mark is in New Zealand with his wife Sally and their friend Rachael Geddes and was proud to display the flag after the Lions’ superb 24-21 win in the Second Test. They will also be there for the final test at Eden Park in Auckland tomorrow (Saturday) morning, so let’s hope the Worksop colours bring the Lions even more luck to clinch the series.