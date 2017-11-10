Win for Walker at German Open

Sam Walker saved five match points as he pulled off a brilliant victory at the German Open.

The Worksop athlete was up against world No 193 Daniel Kosiba of Hungary in the qualifying stage but despite playing well, found himself 3-1 down.

He won the fifth to close the gap and levelled after saving one match point at 10-9 down in the sixth.

The seventh saw the players trade points up to 8-8 but Kosiba won the next two points. Again Walker dug deep to save those two match points, followed by two more at 10-11 and 11-12.

His own first match point at 13-12 went begging but his second chance did not as the Worksop man clinched it 15-13 for a final scoreline of 4-3 (11-13, 8-11, 11-6, 9-11, 11-6, 12-10, 15-13).

However, Walker’s second group match was against world No 30 Bastian Steger of Germany, who dominated much of the match to seal a 4-0 (11-3, 11-6, 12-10, 11-3) victory, meaning Walker exited the competition.