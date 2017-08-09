Westwood in PGA Championship action

Have your say

Lee Westwood is at Quail Hollow, Charlotte this week for the PGA Championship.

The Worksop golfer tees off alongside Charlie Hoffman and Zach Johnson from the 10th hole in the first round on Thursday.

Last year he finished 85th after a disappointing weekend, shooting three over and five over par respectively on the Saturday and Sunday.

In 2015, when he finished with a share of 43rd place.

His best finish came in 2009 when he tied for third.

Last month the Worksop Golf Club export was in action at the WGC Bridgestone Invitational and The Open Championship, finishing T47th and T27th.