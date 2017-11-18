Watch 'the Moose' bounce back tonight for Sheffield Steelers

Sheffield Steelers coach Paul Thompson expects a better display from goalie Ervins Mustukovs tonight.

The Latvian ntminder was not at his best, conceding three goals in each of the first two periods against Minsk, in the Continental Cup in Denmark, on Friday.

Thompson admitted it had been " at tough night" for the netminder.

He said: "Our best player had to be Moose - and it wasn't to be."

But he said he would be when Steelers play their second Group game against host side Rungsted.

Thompson said the club, which needs to come second in the three team table, at least, to qualify had "put ourselves in the position" where they now had to battle even harder.

Brad Day gets some ice in Denmark

Defenceman Scott Aarssen added that the team had now to work "back up the mountain" and claim maximum points, with around 200 Steelers fans shouting them on.