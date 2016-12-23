Video: The craziest sports celebration ever!

Scoring goals or winning at games in various sports has become quite an art form over recent years.

But it will take something highly unusual to top this.

Sheffield Steelers’ ice hockey club count themselves as pretty distinctive when it comes to marking their Elite League wins.

When they triumph at home and announce their man of the match, the onus is normally on the skater to put on a solo show by skating around the rink, acknowledging fans.

But the team had a Christmas treat for the Sheffield Arena fans, after they’d beaten Coventry Blaze 6-1, on Wednesday, December 14.

In a carefully choreographed move defenceman Anders Franzon did his tour of the ice, then appeared to pull the pin out of a ‘glove grenade.’

See what happened next on the video!

Steelers’ official Dave Simms said: “We call the man of the match skate as the “Eddy” in honour of a former player who started it. This was our best Eddy ever...I have never seen anything like it.

“I have no idea how our players can trump this.”

Sheffield fan Geoff Hardisty, of Wharncliffe Side, commented: “The Steelers team can be pretty nuts when they celebrate, but that’s one of the things supporters love about them.

“They really get a kick out of entertaining the fans - even when the game is over.”

Photo: Dean Woolley