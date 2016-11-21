Video: Sheffield Steelers deadpan goalie gives little away

If Ervins Mustukovs is frustrated at losing a credible chance of two shut outs at Sheffield Arena, he is doing a good job not showing it.

On Sunday, his Steelers’ side was 5-0 with 156 seconds left when Belfast Giants’ Colin Shields spoiled the party.

Eight days earlier, the game had one second left in it when Brad Moran did exactly the same for Nottingham Panthers.

The deadpan Latvian gives less away in media interviews than he does in the crease, but he admitted he was a “little bit” frustrated to lose a shut out against both Belfast and Nottingham, where he faced a combined total of 66 shots.

“You have to play 60 minutes for a shut out not 59:59” he said, referring to the Panthers goal. He said he’d had a chance to save both shots but “it is how it is.”

Now ‘Moose’ is concentrating on Wednesday’s Challenge Cup quarter final first leg at Edinburgh Capitals.

Ervins Mustukovs - Sheffield Steelers v Belfast Giants 20/11/16

He said away games were challenging where crowds “could get their home team going, it is tough really, at home it is easier, (but) we will see.”

Mustukovs, aged 32, played for Sheffield in season 2010-11, under then player-coach Ben Simon, before moving on elsewhere and then returning in the Summer.

He found Steelers “a little bit more professional” on and off the ice.

Asked if he thought he could win a second championship with Sheffield, he replied: “We will try, it is not tennis that I am playing by myself, we are a team, I can’t speak for the others, we will try!”