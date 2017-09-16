VIDEO: Sheffield Steelers' boss has to accept freak loss - plus results and fixtures

Coach Paul Thompson took tonight's defeat to champions Cardiff Devils on the chin.
The Sheffield Steelers chief saw a freak goal decide the match 4-3 in Devils' favour.
But he said he had seen enough positive things from tonight's Elite League opener to warrant confidence, going forward.
He said the loss did not bring echoes of last season, Devils dominated at Sheffield Arena, eventually winning the title on that ice.
Listen what he has to say on our video - and also go on our website to see a clip of Colton Fretter's goal: http://www.thestar.co.uk/sport/ice-hockey/sheffield-steelers/sheffield-steelers-3-4-cardiff-devils-overtime-final-score-1-8757587
RESULTS
Saturday 16th September
Elite League
Manchester Storm 0 Coventry Blaze 5
Milton Keynes Lightning 3 Braehead Clan 1
Nottingham Panthers 3 Guildford Flames 2 (OT)
Sheffield Steelers 3 Cardiff Devils 4 (OT)
Challenge Cup Group B
Belfast Giants 7 Dundee Stars 4
Fife Flyers 5 Edinburgh Capitals 2
FIXTURES
Sunday 17th September
Elite League
Cardiff Devils v Nottingham Panthers - 6.00pm
Coventry Blaze v Braehead Clan - 5.15pm
Guildford Flames v Sheffield Steelers - 6.00pm
Manchester Storm v Milton Keynes Lightning - 5.30pm
Challenge Cup Group B
Dundee Stars v Fife Flyers - 6.30pm
Edinburgh Capitals v Belfast Giants - 6.00pm
