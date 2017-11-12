Video: 7,000 sports fans show their respect for war heroes at Sheffield Arena

Fans and players from two rival ice hockey clubs came together for a respectful tribute to our nation's military heroes.
More than 7,000 Sheffield Steelers and Manchester Storm fans both joined in a poignant moment of silence at Sheffield Arena.
They honoured those who lost their lives in conflict the day before the UK marks Remembrance Sunday.
A poppy wreath was laid at centre ice.
It marked the 99th anniversary of Armistice Day.
