Twenty early Flat 3yos to follow from Newmarket, Newbury and Sandown

We’ve already had the Lincoln, and this coming weekend, it’s time for the first Classics of the new Flat season at the Qipco Guineas Festival.

But arguably more enjoyable and informative in the early skirmishes of the campaign are the annual curtain-raisers at Newmarket, Newbury and Sandown Park that have taken place over the last couple of weeks. There’s similar, unmissable fare at Ascot on Wednesday. Year after year, they throw up horses worth monitoring as the season progresses, particularly 3yos with the potential and scope to improve on what they might have achieved as juveniles. I attended the three days of Newmarket’s bet365 Craven meeting, the two days of Newbury’s Dubai Duty Free Spring Trials (Greenham)meeting and the bet365 Classic Trial day at Sandown when the wraps were taken off any number of promising sorts. I’ve come up with this list of 20 such 3yos that punters would be advised to keep an eye on in the coming weeks. I have deliberately not chosen obvious sorts earmarked for the Guineas, but plumped for less exposed types that haven’t yet hit the headlines. I’ve also thrown in two or three to have taken the eye from lesser meetings.