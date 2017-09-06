Tigers roar for young players at coaching clinic

Young players from Dinnington Rugby Club honed their skills with the professionals at 10-time English champions Leicester Tigers.

They took part in a matchday coaching clinic and then joined a 22,582-strong crowd for the Tigers’ Aviva Premiership opening fixture against Bath Rugby at Welford Road.

Tigers matchday coaching clinics allow teams to work with club coaches to develop their individual and team skills, as well as taking tips and techniques back with them to work on for the rest of the season.

The Dinnington players also had an opportunity to quiz Tigers players Will Evans and Pat Cilliers about life in professional rugby.

They had the chance to soak up the matchday atmosphere at Welford Road.

The youngsters had a team photo taken on the famous turf at half-time in front of the crowd.

Scott Ritchie, a coach at Dinnington, who accompanied the team for their photo alongside Tigers wing Adam Thompstone and Tonga international forward Valentino Mapapalangi, said: “It was great to have the opportunity to take part again.

“We a coaching clincic a few years ago and learnt so much, so it was great to bring back the age group now they are a little older.”