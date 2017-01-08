Three-way tie at top of Division One

The race for the Worksop League Division One title remains close with the top three sides level on 21 points.

The only top three side in action was DTH Redlands Fluffy Toys, who made the most of the postponement of nearest rivals The Rookies’ match and Worksop Miners’ Welfare A’s blank week.

DTH Redlands Fluffy Toys beat Stanley Street A 9-1. There were hat-tricks for both Steve Walker and Peter Cowburn, while Steve Johnson had wins over both Peter Eyre and Alex Millward but lost to the improving Jack Kirkland, who was the only Street player to manage to win a singles game on the night. He was unlucky not to make it two wins, losing in five sets to Cowburn.

Cowburn and Johnson took the doubles in a five-set thriller against Millward and Eyre to complete the scoring.

The win put the Fluffy Toys top by virtue of scoring more sets than their rivals, but they have played a game more.

Manton Nomads are two points behind the top three.

Their latest win came at DTH Redlands Monsters, who are improving under the guidance of coach Howard Knott and might have a draw.

Nomads’ Chris Cattell continued his good form with a hat-trick and Ian Henderson and Kartik Lakhani both defeated Martynas Riauba.

Cattell and Henderson teamed up to take the doubles in straight sets against Valentinas and Orestas Riauba to clinch a narrow 6-4 victory.

Valentinas and Orestas Riauba both had wins over Henderson and Lakhani.

Sparken Hill Starlings boosted their battle to avoid relegation as they beat bottom side Worksop Welfare Snipers A, lifting themselves out of the bottom two places.

For the Starlings, both Andy Lee and Helmuth Osborne registered hat-tricks over Erlands Skels, Pete Hodgson and Jim Westwood, which set them up for an 8-2 victory.

Ivan Guilliatt couldn’t match his team mates and lost to both Westwood and Skels before notching up his only win against Hodgson.

Lee and Osborne beat Hodgson and Skels in straight sets in the doubles.

In Division Three, Worksop Owls registered their second league win, beating Sparken Hill Hawks 6-4. Louis Spray won three singles games.

Worksop Welfare Cypriots B continued their push for promotion with a 9-1 win over DTH Redlands Tarr Babies.

Real North Notts B lost 9-1 to Sparken Hill Falcons.

Division Two Results: DTH Redlands Joggers 9 DTH Redlands Rookies 1, Manton Sports 6 Worksop Welfare Snipers C 4, Real North Notts A 1 Sparken Hill Eagles 9, Manton Tigers 5 Worksop Welfare Snipers B 5.